Pezeshkian: Iran’s Armed Forces Created An Epic that Exceeded Aggressors’ Expectations

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised Iran’s Armed Forces for their extraordinary display of sacrifice and resistance throughout the latest bout of unprovoked aggression targeting the nation, saying their actions thwarted enemy plans and testified to the country’s strength.

“Our enemies had believed that through their aggression, they could bring the Islamic Republic to an end within three days and then install their own proxies, as they have done in certain countries of the region,” the chief executive said on Wednesday.

He further added: “However, our Armed Forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], the Army, and our brave commanders, through sacrifice and selflessness, created an epic that the enemy could have never imagined.”

Addressing a ceremony at the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini's Mausoleum on the eve of Ashura, the 10th day of the holy mourning month of Muharram, Pezeshkian stated: “They never believed that our fighters would stand so firmly and strike back with such force, even as two nuclear-armed aggressors and their supporters employed all their capabilities against us.”

The latter date saw Donald Trump announce a unilateral ceasefire, which was later followed by the countries' presidents' putting their signatures to a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the cycle arising out of the unwarranted aggression.

“Today, Iran is recognized throughout the world as a powerful and dignified nation,” Pezeshkian added.

The Iranian president credited the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei's guidance and leadership for the dignity and pride that Iran enjoyed today. “His path will undoubtedly continue,” he stated.

Pezeshkian also cited other instances on the litany of the United States' and the “Israeli” entity’s atrocities against the nation since the day he assumed office, beginning with the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the former Political Bureau chief of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas during a visit to Tehran.

“Nevertheless, by the grace of God, through unity, cohesion, and the wise leadership that exists in this country, we have thus far been able to maintain our dignity and standing in the region.”

The chief executive also lauded the nationwide demonstrations that have taken place throughout each of those unwelcome episodes, including the latest aggression, in support of the country's sovereignty and continued steadfastness.

“Now, after more than 110 days, instead of seeing the realization of the enemy’s ambitions, it is these wise and vigilant people who have stepped forward.”

Pezeshkian concluded by stressing the importance of national cohesion, warning against division and factional disputes. “The truth is that in unity we possess unparalleled strength.”