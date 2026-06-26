Powerful Twin Earthquakes Hit Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela’s northern Caribbean coast on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction in Caracas and several other regions. The first quake had a magnitude of 7.2 and was followed less than a minute later by a stronger 7.5 tremor, triggering building collapses, infrastructure damage and a large-scale emergency response.

Authorities have confirmed dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries, with La Guaira, Carabobo and parts of the capital among the hardest-hit areas. Rescue teams are continuing to search through the rubble for survivors as aftershocks continue to shake the region.

According to the US Geological Survey [USGS], the epicenter was located off Venezuela’s northern coast near the city of Morón. The earthquakes were felt across much of the country, as well as in neighboring Colombia and several Caribbean islands. More than 20 aftershocks have been recorded, prompting authorities to warn residents to remain vigilant.

The government has declared a nationwide state of emergency, deploying the armed forces, civil defense units and emergency services. Schools, public transport and some airports have been temporarily closed, while power, water and communications have been disrupted in several parts of the country.

The deadliest earthquake in Venezuela’s recent history struck in 1967, killing around 300 people and injuring some 1,600 in Caracas. Another earthquake in the country’s northeast in 1997 killed at least 81 people.