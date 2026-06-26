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Defeat Acknowledged: Voices from Within ’Israel’

Defeat Acknowledged: Voices from Within ’Israel’
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents key findings from "Israeli" public opinion surveys following the war against Iran, highlighting widespread perceptions that Tehran emerged stronger while the occupation failed to secure its declared objectives.

The results point to a deep crisis of confidence within "Israeli" society. Large majorities believe Iran won the confrontation, that Israel’s long-term security was weakened, and that the war did not achieve its goals against Iran, Hezbollah, and allied Resistance forces. The figures reflect a widening gap between official narratives and public perceptions of the conflict’s outcome.

Defeat Acknowledged: Voices from Within ’Israel’

Israel Iran Lebanon zionist entity war on lebanon Hezbollah war on iran IsraeliOccupation AxisOfResistance

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