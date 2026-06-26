Hezbollah MP: Any Lebanon Settlement Requires Complete “Israeli” Withdrawal

By Staff, Al-Mayadeen English

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah stated on Thursday that no lasting agreement concerning Lebanon can be achieved without a full withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Lebanese territory.

Speaking on recent regional developments, Fadlallah accused the “Israeli” entity of continuing to violate the existing ceasefire arrangement and attempting to avoid commitments linked to recent understandings involving Iran and the United States. He said the Resistance is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to respond as necessary.

According to Fadlallah, the latest understandings between Iran and the United States represent a significant political achievement for Iran and have broader implications for the region, including Lebanon. He argued that these developments have helped create a new regional balance that combines military deterrence with diplomatic engagement.

The Hezbollah lawmaker maintained that any final agreement pursued by Washington must include a complete withdrawal of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] from southern Lebanon. He also asserted that recent events have undermined the expectations of both “Israel” and certain Lebanese political factions that sought to weaken the Resistance through external pressure.

Fadlallah criticized Lebanese groups that favor a separate political track with the United States, warning against concessions that could affect Lebanese sovereignty or diminish the role of the Resistance. He stressed that any future arrangement involving Lebanon must be negotiated with the forces that have influence on the ground and cannot be imposed unilaterally.

His remarks came as reports emerged of discussions surrounding a broader ceasefire framework that could include an “Israeli” withdrawal from southern Lebanon. A regional political and security source told Al-Mayadeen that negotiations are underway regarding mechanisms for implementing a ceasefire and overseeing a phased “Israeli” withdrawal.

The source suggested that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may eventually be compelled to accept a truce based on the existing memorandum of understanding, despite strong public statements from “Israeli” officials. According to the source, those statements reflect preparations for upcoming negotiations rather than outright opposition to a settlement.

The report further said that a timetable for “Israeli” withdrawal is being reviewed alongside monitoring mechanisms intended to oversee ceasefire compliance and investigate violations.

Separately, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that talks held in Switzerland between Iranian and American representatives produced coordination mechanisms covering Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, and sanctions-related issues. He stated that the discussions led to proposals for coordination centers that would help facilitate the return of displaced Lebanese citizens, supervise an “Israeli” withdrawal and monitor ceasefire violations.