IOF Reports Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon Vehicle Rollover

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation army said on Thursday that one of its soldiers was killed during an operational activity in southern Lebanon, as a fragile ceasefire continues to hold along the front.

A military spokesperson told Agence France-Presse that the 32-year-old sergeant died on Wednesday when the vehicle he was traveling in overturned inside Lebanese territory during a field mission.

The incident comes amid continued violations of the ceasefire by “Israel”, including airstrikes, artillery shelling, and drone attacks across southern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities confirmed that four people were killed in “Israeli” attacks carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The latest death follows a string of losses suffered by the IOF last week near Kfar Tebnit in the Nabatieh District.

On Saturday, Hezbollah targeted “Israeli” special forces attempting to advance toward Ali Al-Taher Hill, killing one soldier and wounding 13 others, including two critically. The military identified the dead soldier as a Sergeant First Class from the Commando Brigade’s Maglan unit, while “Israeli” media reported that the brigade’s deputy commander was among the wounded.

The operation came a day after an earlier Resistance strike near the same village killed four “Israeli” soldiers, including a senior armored corps officer. The military named the commander of the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade among the dead, along with three members of his tank crew, two of whom were identified as staff sergeants.