Sheikh Qassem: We’ve Broken the ‘Israeli’-American Scheme, ‘Israel’ Has No Choice But to Withdraw.

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed that Iran and Hezbollah have broken the ‘Israeli”-American project and have entered a new phase.

In a speech at the end of the 10th of Muharram- Ashura- procession, Sheikh Qassem added that “the Ashura scene is the true revolutionary mobilization that brings down tyranny, and a symbol of history in sacrifice, giving, and immortality.”

His Eminence further noted that “the presence of people everywhere despite pain, loss, and hardship shows that this is a proud and pure people who have drawn from the school of Imam Hussein and remained steadfast.”

Sheikh Qassem continued: “We are in Ashura with Imam Khomeini, Imam Khamenei, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Imam Musa al-Sadr, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as well as with the fighters, the wounded, the prisoners, and their families.”

In parallel, His Eminence underlined that “the wounded and detainees are our trust and responsibility.”

“All of them were in Ashura and still are. Ashura today is repeated across the entire community. Imam Hussein is present in the south and everywhere. Lebanon, all of Lebanon, has become like the south. We have moved from ‘if only we were with you’ to ‘we are with you.’”

According to Hezbollah Secretary General, “There were weak voices opposing our affiliation with Hussein. However, the blood of the martyrs defeated tyrants, America, and ‘Israel’.”

Stressing that “We faced a war of elimination targeting Hezbollah, its environment, and its people,” Sheikh Qassem clarified that “‘Israel’ exists in Lebanon because it seeks to swallow and occupy it as part of the Greater Israel project.”

He stressed that “the resistance emerged due to aggression and occupation.”

“Through the Karbala-inspired stance of our proud and dear people we were able to stop the aggression, achieve a great accomplishment, and break the ‘Israeli’-American project, entering a new phase,” His Eminence announced.

He emphasized that “’Israel’ has no choice but to fully withdraw from every inch of Lebanese land and stop its aggression by air, land, and sea. Its war has failed to achieve expansionist goals, and this is a fundamental basis to build upon.”

He went on to say: “‘Israel’ must leave unconditionally.”

"We moved from patience on the ground to fighting on the ground on March 2nd with a clear and decisive decision, because we considered this timing and these circumstances to be appropriate," Sheikh Qassem unveiled.

His Eminence asserted that “We entered into a movement relying on Iran, thus adding strength to the three forces we already possessed."

Expressing gratitude to Iran, he said: "We thank Iran, and we tell you that you are the most honorable people in the world."

“Any commitment against Lebanon’s sovereignty will not pass,” the Resistance declared, noting that “No one has the right to sign or accept anything. All solutions must be within full Lebanese sovereignty and independence, with no normalization, no end to the state of hostility, and no ‘Israeli’ gains or partial presence on Lebanese soil.”

According to Sheikh Qassem, “‘Israel’ must leave humiliated and empty-handed, and this will happen. We consider sovereignty achievable by remaining within the framework of the 27/11/2024 agreement, based on south of the Litani River only, not the entire south.”

Sheikh Qassem stressed that “the resistance continues its existence, presence, decisions, and capabilities. It remains the pillar of Lebanon’s independence and liberation, and it will remain so. It is this people, this land, and it represents the past, present, and future.”

He pointed out that “the Lebanese authorities cannot remain in opposition to more than half the Lebanese people and govern normally.”

“The country is built on its components, not positions. Officials are entrusted with preserving the country; they are honored if they succeed and held accountable if they fail,” His Eminence stated.

Moreover, Hezbollah Secretary General urged the Lebanese political leadership to reconsider its course in two areas: “Unifying national stance and confronting ‘Israel’, and stopping the implementation of foreign dictates and policies serving American and ‘Israeli’ interests”

On this level, Sheikh Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah is ready and its handed are extended.

“Seize the opportunity. The resistance is strong, and we are with you if you pursue Lebanon’s sovereignty,” he told the Lebanese sides, calling that officials to “strengthen efforts to build the state as well as to address economic crises, depositors’ funds, reconstruction, and social gaps. “

He also reiterated that “After the ‘Israeli’ withdrawal, we will jointly study a comprehensive national security strategy. “

His Eminence also called for benefiting from the path of understanding between Iran and the United States as “a powerful support for Lebanese sovereignty, a divine gift.”

To the Lebanese officials, Sheikh Qssem said “Stop foreign Arab and international pressures pushing toward sedition or normalization with ‘Israel’. Cooperate fully with those who support Lebanon’s sovereignty and reconstruction. Do not allow countries that demand disarmament in exchange for aid-this is an ‘Israeli’ scheme. We want those who support our sovereignty, not ‘Israel’. We welcome Arab and foreign countries that work for reconstruction, restoring sovereignty, strengthening the Lebanese army, and expelling Israel, and building a strong lobby to prevent ‘Israel’ from achieving its goals.”

Sheikh Qassem concluded by saluting the people of Gaza and Palestine, affirming “Palestine and its liberation will remain the compass.”

In addition, he saluted the Yemeni people, their leadership, and their armed forces for standing firm “when the world abandoned Palestine, Lebanon, and the Axis of Resistance.”

His Eminence also saluted the “Iraqi people, their religious authority, the Popular Mobilization Forces, their leadership, and their government, for surrounding us with care and assistance and standing with us throughout.”