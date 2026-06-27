Iran Strikes US Military Targets in Retaliation for Attack on Its Coastal Areas

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Navy has struck American military targets in the region in retaliation for earlier aggression against Iranian coastal areas.

The force made the remarks in a statement issued on Friday, saying its reprisal "targeted the deployment sites of the US terrorist military in the region."

It noted that the retaliation came after American forces launched airstrikes against areas lying along the Iranian coastline as part of the United States' changeless "pattern of breaching its commitments."

The US Central Command reports carrying out attacks against some targets in Iran.

Waging the aggression, Washington used "various pretexts, including the passage of a non-compliant vessel through an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement added.

Earlier, the US Central Command had reported carrying out attacks against some targets in Iran

CENTCOM that is responsible for the American forces deployed to the West Asia region, alleged it had staged the aggression in return for, what it described as, a Thursday drone strike against a vessel, which it named as Singapore-flagged cargo vessel MV Ever Lovely. The strike, it claimed, took place as the vessel was departing the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast.

The Islamic Republic has, on all occasions, categorically rejected any allegations of targeting non-military objects, while warning about attempts at trying to implicate the country in such attacks by staging "false flag" operations.

The IRG Navy also noted that the US sought to violate its commitments under a memorandum of understanding recently signed between the two sides "through various provocations."

"And it has now received the necessary response," the statement went on, referring to the force's retaliation. "The same will apply to any future violations," it added.

"Should this aggression be repeated, our response will be broader than this."

The signing of the MoU was preceded by a ceasefire announced on April 7 by US President Donald Trump in the latest bout of unprovoked American-"Israeli" aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The massive Iranian damage to the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain prompts Washington to consider relocating its military assets in the Gulf into the "Israeli" occupation.

Following the announcement, the US would repeatedly violate the ceasefire only to face determined Iranian reprisal on each occasion.