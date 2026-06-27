Leader’s Advisor Warns US, “Israel” of High Casualties in Any Future Aggression against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Major General Mohsen Rezaei warned that any new military confrontation initiated by the United States or “Israel” against Iran would result in heavy casualties.

Speaking in an interview with the US-based NewsNation television network on Saturday, Rezaei, former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], said Iran had developed new military capabilities that would be deployed in the event of another war.

"If the United States or ‘Israel’ makes even the slightest threat against Iran, the next war will not resemble the previous one," he said. "[US] President Donald Trump should know that this time they would suffer extensive human losses."

Rezai, currently a member of the Expediency Discernment Council and secretary of the Supreme Council for Economic Coordination, also questioned the United States' sincerity in ongoing diplomatic efforts, saying the Iranian negotiating team had entered recent talks in Switzerland “seriously and swiftly”, while Washington has failed to uphold its commitments.

He pointed out that the US had continued to threaten Iran during the negotiations despite “Israeli” violations of the first clause of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding [MoU], adding that Tehran had seen no significant change in the conduct of the Trump administration.

“We believe they are trying to buy time,” Rezai said, noting that Washington is focused on addressing domestic economic challenges and political priorities rather than reaching a lasting agreement with Iran.

Outlining Tehran's conditions for a sustainable deal, Rezai said Washington must first recognize Iran's legitimate rights under international law, including its peaceful nuclear activities under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

He also called for the removal of US sanctions, the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad, and recognition of Iran's role in managing the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Strait of Hormuz has nothing to do with the United States,” he confirmed, stating that its management is a matter for Iran and Oman.

He went on to say that Iran had safeguarded the strategic waterway for decades and that countries benefiting from maritime traffic should contribute to the costs of its security and environmental protection.

Rezaei reiterated Iran's longstanding position that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, saying Tehran had already provided all legal guarantees required under international agreements.

“The claim that Iran seeks nuclear weapons has always been a big lie,” he said, referring to previous US intelligence assessments that concluded Iran was not pursuing a nuclear bomb.

The former IRG commander also said successive US administrations have failed to understand Iran's positions, highlighting that Washington had consistently been influenced by "Israeli" spy agencies and political pressure.

Addressing American viewers directly, Rezaei distinguished between the US government and its people, saying Iran harbors no hostility toward the American public.

“We do not want the American people to suffer,” he said. “But we will firmly defend ourselves against any aggression by the US government or its military.”