Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs over European Digital Services Taxes

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump warned that any European country implementing a digital services tax [DST] targeting American companies would face immediate 100% tariffs on all goods exported to the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said several European countries are discussing the imminent introduction of digital services taxes affecting US firms, adding that some governments are close to implementing the measures.

Trump said any country that proceeds with such a tax would be met with a 100% tariff on all goods sent to the United States.

He added that the tariffs would supersede any existing or future trade agreements with the affected country, regardless of whether those agreements had already been signed or implemented.

The US president stressed that the tariffs would take effect immediately if the proposed digital services taxes are enacted.

Trump's warning targets nations considering levying fees on American tech giants like Google, Meta, and Amazon.

This aggressive stance jeopardizes a pending trade agreement between the US and the European Union, where roughly half of all member nations are proposing or implementing these digital taxes.

While Trump frames the DSTs as discriminatory measures designed to harm American businesses, EU officials maintain their regulations apply equally to all large platforms.

This tactic mirrors Trump’s 2025 pressure campaign against Canada, which dropped its digital tax to salvage trade talks. As a result, European leaders now face intense economic pressure to abandon their digital tax plans or risk another devastating trade war.