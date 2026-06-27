Nationwide Protests Rock Lebanon Over US-’Israel’ Deal

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Lebanese flooded streets nationwide to protest a US-sponsored “framework agreement” with the "Israeli" enemy, calling it a threat to sovereignty.

On Friday night, protests spread across Beirut and other parts of Lebanon following the government’s announcement of a US-supported framework agreement with the "Israeli" occupation entity.

Demonstrators gathered in Ramlet al-Bayda, near government headquarters, and in several neighborhoods of the capital, expressing anger over the deal and rejecting any move toward direct negotiations with the occupying entity.

Protesters blocked major roads in the Salim Salam area and burned tires, while similar demonstrations were reported in Msharafiyeh and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Sit-ins were also organized in several locations, where participants called for the cancellation of the agreement and warned against any political or diplomatic engagement with "Israel".

The protests followed an announcement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said an agreement had been reached between Lebanon and the "Israeli" enemy.

"Israel’s" ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, welcomed the development, claiming that under the framework, “Hezbollah is out.”

"Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised the agreement, describing it as a significant achievement for the occupation entity.

Netanyahu further stated that "Israel" would not allow Lebanese residents to return to areas within the so-called security belt under "Israeli" control and insisted that "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] would remain in southern Lebanon.

Protesters interviewed by local media rejected those statements and reaffirmed their opposition to any arrangement that legitimizes "Israel’s" presence on Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, when the "Israeli" occupation launched its latest war against Lebanon, at least 3,600 people have been martyred and 11,000 wounded, while Hezbollah has continued military operations along the border in response to the enemy's aggression.

Notably, the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] signed by Iran and the US in June includes provisions calling for an end to "Israeli" attacks on Lebanon and respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.