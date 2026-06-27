From The Rubble of War to The Fields of The Pledge

By Fatima Salemeh

This year’s Ashura procession in the Southern Suburbs of Beirut [Dahyieh] was more than a commemoration of the tenth of Muharram. For many participants, it reflected how the recent war had reinforced, rather than shaken, their commitment to Resistance, a commitment they described as inseparable from their daily lives and rooted in the enduring values of Ashura. Amid portraits of the martyrs held high, and among crowds of men, women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, one message echoed repeatedly in different words, becoming a defining theme of the day: “We remain loyal to the pledge”.

Among the participants was an elderly woman in a motorized wheelchair, proudly holding a photograph of her martyred son who fell while defending his homeland. She said her participation was an act of renewing her pledge to Imam Hussein [AS] and reaffirming her unwavering commitment despite the sacrifices her family had made. When asked whether she feared the possibility of an unexpected attack by the “Israeli” enemy during the procession, she answered with certainty that fear has no place among those who remain firm in their convictions. In her view, it is the enemy that should fear a people whose resilience, dignity, and determination remain unshaken.

Another participant reflected on what left the deepest impression on her during the procession. She described a community that had endured displacement, forced migration, and immense hardship. Families lost loved ones, entire villages were uprooted, and many were forced to seek refuge in different parts of the country or live in temporary shelters. Some, she said, even faced rejection instead of solidarity from fellow citizens. Yet what stayed with her most was seeing these same people return with their heads held high, carrying portraits of the martyrs and reaffirming a commitment that, in their words, has become inseparable from their daily lives. She said people stood side by side, united by the conviction that neither war nor persistent threats had altered their choice, adding that Ashura remains the moral and spiritual foundation of that commitment.

The Volunteer Team Coordinator at the Islamic Health Society [Al-Hayaa] explained that this year’s Ashura carries a profoundly different meaning. In her view, many of this year’s martyrs experienced circumstances that closely echoed events remembered from Karbala. Just as the bodies of Imam Hussein [AS] and his companions remained on the plains of Karbala for days before burial, some of today’s martyrs also remained in inaccessible areas, where their bodies could not immediately be recovered due to ongoing "Israeli" attacks. She described this not simply as a historical parallel, but as a reminder that Karbala is not viewed as a distant historical event, but as a lasting point of reference through which many people understand their present reality and reaffirm the continuity of their commitment.

In another interview, a young widow pushed her daughter’s stroller while holding a portrait of her martyred husband. When asked what distinguished this year’s Ashura, she replied in a few simple words: “We came as victors.” For her, victory is not defined by material gains or losses, but by refusing to surrender to oppression, remaining steadfast in one's principles, and preserving dignity despite profound sacrifice. Holding her husband’s portrait, she spoke with unwavering conviction, emphasizing that steadfastness itself is victory.

These words show that, for many participants, Ashura this year was not only a religious commemoration, but also a reaffirmation of identity, conviction, and collective steadfastness. Personal experiences of sacrifice and endurance converged with a broader belief that the values embodied in in Karbala, as represented in the figure of Imam Hussein [AS], continue to shape their understanding of the present. As portraits of the martyrs and Leaders filled the streets alongside thousands of participants, one message resonated throughout the procession: “We remain loyal to the pledge”.