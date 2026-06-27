Iran Blasts US Aggression, Cites ’Israeli’ Coordination

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned United States airstrikes on several locations along the country's southern coast, calling them a violation of international law and reaffirming Iran's right to self-defense under the United Nations Charter.

According to the ministry, the “terrorist US airstrikes” targeted coastal monitoring facilities along Iran’s southern coastline, which violate Article 2[4] of the UN Charter and represent an explicit breach of Clause 1 of the memorandum on the termination of the imposed war.

The ministry further stated that the "Israeli" occupation carried out an attack on Lebanon in coordination with the US, violating Clause 1 of the ceasefire termination memorandum.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized Iran’s inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its sovereignty, security, and national interests "with full strength".

The statement added that defensive strikes carried out by Iran’s armed forces against targets linked to US aggressor forces were conducted on this basis, asserting that responsibility for the consequences lies with the US and any parties that assist in acts of aggression against Iran.

It further called on all countries along the southern coast of the Gulf to adhere to the principle of good neighborliness, stressing the fundamental international legal principle prohibiting the use of any state’s territory or facilities by aggressor parties to launch hostile actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Ministry urged the Secretary-General of the UN Security Council, and other relevant international bodies to address the grave violations of the UN Charter and international law being committed by the US.

It called on them not to ignore these actions and to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities in maintaining regional and international peace and security.

As per Article 5 of the MoU, Iran is responsible for making arrangements for the passage of commercial vessels. As per the article, Iran's PGSA has continuously reiterated the need for all parties to coordinate with Iranian authorities for passage.

Citing the presence of mines and other security risks along parts of the route, the PGSA stressed last week that vessels must coordinate their planned course and transit timing with the authority in advance of entering the strait.

The notice placed responsibility for any consequences of non-compliance on the vessel's owner, underscoring that the requirement is necessary to preserve safe passage and prevent maritime incidents during the sensitive window.