MP Raad: ’Tripartite Framework’ Surpasses Shame and Disgrace, Betrays Lebanon’s Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

Statement by the Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, on the "Tripartite Framework" Statement:

It appears from the text of the statement issued by the so-called tripartite framework in Washington—comprising the United States, “Israel”, and Lebanon—that it is based on the falsification of facts and concepts, particularly regarding the legitimate Resistance, its right and national role, and regarding who actually represents the real and legal threat to Lebanese sovereignty. The statement deliberately reverses the truth and knowingly adopts and commits grave violations and wrongdoing with full intent and planning.

The statement also reflects the complete submission of the Lebanese authorities to the logic of American guardianship, and their complicity with the Zionist enemy against their own people—people who are deeply attached to their land, who reject “Israeli” occupation, who sacrifice, remain steadfast, and refuse submission or surrender.

The position of the Lebanese authorities expressed in the statement goes beyond shame and disgrace into the abandonment of Lebanon’s sovereignty, the rights and interests of its citizens, and their dignity and hopes. It also shows contempt for them, deception, and the falsification of their free and honorable national will.

At its core, the essence of this framework agreement lies in its malicious and sinister role, intended to cover up “Israel’s” continued occupation of Lebanon and to provide a loophole through which the signatories believe the United States can evade its explicit commitment—made with Iran—to pressure “Israel” into a full withdrawal from Lebanon and to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Instead, the introduction of this framework declares that Lebanon, under American sponsorship, has agreed to “Israel’s” conditions for withdrawal, and that both sides have committed to disarming the Resistance as a precondition for “Israeli” redeployment, rather than a full withdrawal.

This is an ominous and completely rejected statement in every respect, and it represents a cry of an owl over Lebanon and the region.

May God protect Lebanon and the Lebanese… Responsibility now rests with the honorable free people, the courageous patriots, and the sovereign defenders.

Saturday 27-06-2026

12 Muharram 1448 AH