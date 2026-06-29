Iran, Lebanon Speakers Back Trilateral Bid to End “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reaffirmed their commitment to ending the ongoing "Israeli" aggression, with Qalibaf stressing that safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty remains central to the Islamabad memorandum.

Qalibaf reasserted that Iran's firm objective is to halt the war, secure the return of the displaced, bring an end to the occupation, and force the total withdrawal of the Zionist entity from Lebanese territory.

He emphasized that ending the war on Lebanon, while safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, remains a fundamental pillar of the first clause of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

Addressing diplomatic frameworks, Qalibaf noted that the recent talks in Switzerland produced an agreement to establish a trilateral conflict management unit comprising Iran, the United States, and Lebanon.

According to Iranian television, both speakers stressed the urgency of convening this conflict management unit as soon as possible to effectively control and terminate the war.

For his part, Speaker Berri welcomed the Swiss outcomes, stating they directly serve the interests of the Lebanese people. However, he warned that the Zionist enemy is actively attempting to circumvent the restoration of Lebanon's full sovereignty.

Berri fiercely condemned the alternative Washington framework between Lebanon and the Zionist entity, describing the agreement as a "dangerous conspiracy" and a "deliberate plot to ignite internal strife."

His remarks reflect deep concerns in Beirut about US-led efforts to bypass Lebanon's legitimate institutions and impose arrangements that would undermine the country's sovereignty.