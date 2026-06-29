Gaza Martyrdom Toll Mounts Under Renewed ’Israeli’ Renewed Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Ongoing "Israeli" occupation attacks and ceasefire violations across the Gaza Strip have left more Palestinians martyred and wounded, with displaced families coming under fire in Khan Younis and other areas, according to medical sources and local reports.

In southern Gaza, one person was martyred, and others were injured after "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] targeted a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis. Separately, 13-year-old girl Ellen Islam al-Farra lost her life from head injuries sustained by shrapnel from an artillery shell near the Bani Suhaila roundabout east of the city.

In another incident, one Palestinian was martyred and four others wounded in an attack near Tabarayya northwest of Khan Younis.

Medical sources also reported additional injuries after a wounded person arrived at Nasser Medical Complex from Abu Hamid roundabout, while an "Israeli" drone dropped a bomb in the Sheikh Nasser neighbourhood and troops fired projectiles at residential homes east of the city.

In Rafah, southern Gaza, artillery shelling was reported west of the city, while in northern Gaza, heavy gunfire and tank shelling targeted areas west of Beit Lahia and the al-Salatin and al-Atatra neighbourhoods.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said the Martyrdom toll from the "Israeli" offensive since October 7, 2023, has reached 73,054, with 173,480 injured, adding that many bodies remain trapped under rubble amid access constraints for rescue teams. It also reported 1,041 martyred and 3,372 injured since the October 11 ceasefire, with 786 bodies recovered.

In a separate warning, health authorities said that around 50% of kidney dialysis machines have stopped operating due to shortages of medical supplies, raising fears of life-threatening consequences for patients.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" authorities released 14 Palestinian detainees, who were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza upon their release.

The escalation comes amid continued reports of violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, including ongoing aggression, occupation activities, and the continued blockade of the territory.