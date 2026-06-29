“Israeli” Airstrikes Hit Nabatieh, S Lebanon Breaching Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out renewed violations and attacks on Lebanese territory on Sunday, with airstrikes hitting several southern areas, including Mayfadoun and Nabatieh, according to reports.

The airstrikes hit Mayfadoun late at night, followed by another airstrike that hit Nabatieh, particularly in the al-Maslakh neighborhood.

The attacks came amid ongoing "Israeli" aggressions in southern Lebanon, which have continued despite recent diplomatic frameworks and understandings involving Lebanon and “Israel,” as part of an ongoing pattern of violations rather than de-escalation.

Notably, since March 2, "Israeli" attacks across Lebanon have martyred 4,247 people and injured 12,195 others, as the country continues to bear the human toll of the sustained hostilities.

The escalation came after a disputed trilateral framework between the "Israeli" occupation and the Lebanese government, which sparked criticism in Lebanon and protests rejecting what was seen as an imposed arrangement.

While "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the deal, Iranian and Lebanese parliamentary speakers reiterated calls to end "Israeli" attacks and secure a full withdrawal from Lebanese territory, warning that alternative frameworks risk undermining Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" War Minister Yisrael Katz said on Sunday the IOF will maintain its presence in southern Lebanon and continue operating in the so-called “security zone,” despite objections in Lebanon to a recently announced US-backed framework agreement.

Katz described the agreement as a “historic event” and a significant political and security gain for “Israel,” reinforcing statements from "Israeli" officials that any withdrawal from southern Lebanon would remain conditional on broader security arrangements.

His remarks came as "Israeli" officials framed the US-mediated framework as a strategic shift, with Washington launching a mechanism for Lebanon–"Israel" talks and "Israeli" representatives asserting it favors their position while maintaining control in parts of the south.

The statements further reflect a broader "Israeli" position linking any potential redeployment or withdrawal in southern Lebanon to long-standing security conditions, amid ongoing political disputes over the terms of the agreement and its implementation.