Araghchi Calls for Regional Security Mechanism in Iraq Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the creation of a self-sustaining regional mechanism to ensure peace and security during meetings with senior Iraqi officials, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi emphasized that countries in the region should work toward long-term stability based on cooperation and without foreign military interference.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Araghchi briefed Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji on repeated US violations of commitments and breaches of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU].

He stressed that violations of key provisions of the agreement, particularly by the United States and “Israel,” constitute an obstacle to restoring regional stability.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran continues to engage with the agreement in good faith on a “commitment for commitment” basis, but warned that Tehran would respond firmly to any breach of obligations.

He also underlined the need for regional states to build sustainable peace and security frameworks independent of external military intervention.

During his visit, Araghchi met Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, conveying greetings from Iran’s leadership, including the Supreme Leader and President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the ministry.

Araghchi said his visit aimed to strengthen relations between Iran and Iraq, noting that the talks also touched on the funeral ceremonies held in Iraq for the Martyred Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

"The strategic relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq is of great value, and we are determined, God willing, to continue and strengthen this relationship," Araghchi said.

For his part, Araghchi stressed that the Strait of Hormuz falls under Iranian administration, affirming that conditions in the waterway would return to how they were before the war.

"Any intervention by any party other than Iran in administering the strait will delay its reopening and raise tensions in the region," he said.

"Under the memorandum of understanding, the Strait of Hormuz will return to its pre-war operating capacity within 30 days under the management adopted by Iran and after the obstacles are removed by the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

Araghchi pointed to the previous two nights of incidents in the Strait as evidence of this risk. "As we witnessed over the past two nights, incidents in the Strait of Hormuz have already contributed to rising tensions and confrontations," he said, calling on all parties to respect the memorandum rather than allow it to be diverted from its intended course.