Putin: Russia Accepted US Compromise Amid Battlefield Advances

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow accepted the United States compromise proposals during talks in Anchorage, while stressing that Russia continues to pursue a political settlement as its forces maintain battlefield initiative.

Speaking to Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin said Russia agreed to the proposals presented by American negotiators despite the absence of a final agreement.

"We were offered a compromise... We arrived in Anchorage and said, 'Yes, we agree,'" Putin said, adding that while no formal document was signed, the discussions reflected what he described as the "spirit of Anchorage."

For his part, Putin said repeated Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure have not affected military operations, arguing that they are intended to create panic, undermine public confidence, and pressure Moscow into halting its offensive.

He maintained that Russia would not be deterred by what he described as Kiev's attempts to gain political leverage through attacks away from the front lines.

"We will not give them such a chance," he said.

Putin further said that Russian troops are now approximately 10.5 kilometers [6.5 miles] from the city of Sumy, saying operations are focused on establishing a security zone to protect Russia's border following Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region.

Putin said Russia has no political objective to seize Sumy itself, explaining that future decisions would depend on assessments by the Defense Ministry and the General Staff.

He added that Ukraine's actions in Kursk would ultimately result in further territorial losses as Russia expands the security buffer along the frontier.

Putin also said Ukrainian forces lack prepared defensive positions beyond Dobropolye, arguing that Russian troops are advancing steadily across several sectors.

He highlighted operations in the Zaporizhzhya direction, where he claimed Russian units continue making daily territorial gains despite reinforced Ukrainian defenses, while also stating that thousands of Ukrainian troops near the Oskol River have been effectively pinned down.

Addressing Russia's domestic situation, Putin acknowledged temporary fuel shortages but said they are under control, adding that energy facilities are being restored quickly and the system remains stable despite Ukrainian strikes.