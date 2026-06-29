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Civilians Killed in Pakistani Shelling Across Three Afghan Provinces

Civilians Killed in Pakistani Shelling Across Three Afghan Provinces
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By Staff, Agencies

An Afghan source said Pakistani forces shelled border areas across three Afghan provinces early Monday, killing and wounding civilians in the latest escalation between the two neighboring countries.

According to the source, the bombardment struck the Samkani district in Paktia province, as well as areas in Paktika province in southeastern Afghanistan and Kunar province in the east.

The source said the attacks resulted in civilian casualties in Paktia and Kunar, while the extent of the damage in Paktika was not immediately clear.

Pakistan, meanwhile, announced that it had carried out a ground operation and strikes along the Afghan border, claiming its forces killed 29 militants, according to the Associated Press.

The latest shelling came amid rising tensions along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border, with both sides exchanging fire and accusations.

Afghan authorities previously said Pakistani air raids killed 13 people, including children, while Islamabad has accused armed groups in Afghanistan of cross-border attacks, claims Kabul denies, accusing Pakistan of violating its sovereignty.

The renewed exchange of fire follows a prolonged deterioration in relations between the two countries, with recurring border clashes causing casualties on both sides and fueling instability along their shared frontier.

 

Afghanistan pakistan bombings across afghanistan kunar

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Last Update: 29-06-2026 Hour: 11:02 Beirut Timing

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