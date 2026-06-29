Biden Slams Trump as ‘Loser’, Condemns ‘Blatant Corruption’

By Staff, Agencies

Former President Joe Biden called President Donald Trump a “loser” in a combative speech on Saturday, citing Trump’s efforts to reshape Washington, DC, as evidence of incompetence, corruption, and vanity, The Guardian reported.

Biden made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at a gala in Hanover, Maryland, organized by the state Democratic Party, which is seeking to help Democrats regain control of Congress from Trump and his Republican allies in November’s midterm elections.

In a 10-minute speech, Biden cited several Trump-era initiatives in Washington, including the East Wing demolition for a ballroom, the removal of Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center facade, plans for a triumphal arch, and issues affecting the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool renovation.

Speaking at Live Casino & Hotel Maryland, Biden said it was not only Trump’s Washington projects that were “disgraceful,” also citing efforts to compensate individuals convicted over the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol attack who were later pardoned by Trump.

“Whoa!” Biden said while reciting all of that. “What a loser.”

Biden said the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool renovation, including a $1.7 million no-bid contract awarded to a Trump donor and Mar-a-Lago neighbor, “reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence” of the administration.

“It’s the corruption – the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption,” Biden stressed. “Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.”

Biden also criticized Trump’s ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused him of undermining NATO, saying he has “diminished our standing in the world more than any president in history.”

The remarks came two years after Biden’s widely criticized debate with Trump, which preceded his withdrawal from the 2024 race. Trump later won a second term after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

The speech also came as members of Biden’s family have become increasingly visible in public life following his departure from office.

Former first lady Jill Biden promoted her memoir View from the East Wing, saying her husband’s 2025 cancer diagnosis “puts life into perspective.”

Biden’s son Hunter has also drawn attention for social media posts on politics, mental health, and recovery following his presidential pardon for federal gun and tax convictions.

Ahead of the gala, Biden said “democracy isn’t a spectator sport,” praising grassroots political organizers.