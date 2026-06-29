US, Iran Set to Resume Talks After US Strikes Violate MoU

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and Iran are set to resume talks in Qatar after Washington violated a fragile memorandum of understanding [MoU] aimed at ending the war on Iran and ensuring secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

A US official said late Sunday that the two sides had agreed to halt attacks for the time being and return to technical discussions on the June 17 MoU, covering all clauses.

"Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MoU," the official told AFP in an email. "Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move freely."

The official did not specify where or when the next round would take place. However, Axios, citing two US officials and another source familiar with the matter, reported that discussions are expected to resume on Tuesday in Doha.

CNN also cited a Trump administration official as saying that both sides would "stand down for now" and meet in the Qatari capital for further talks.

The diplomatic track was revived after renewed US attacks on Iranian coastal surveillance facilities, which Iran’s Foreign Ministry called a violation of the UN Charter and the MoU.

Tehran said its response was self-defense after US strikes on Iranian territory, with the IRG Navy reporting strikes on US military positions in the region and warning of further retaliation if violations continue.

Tensions center on the Strait of Hormuz, with the MoU assigning Iran responsibility for securing commercial passage while Washington agreed to lift its blockade of Iranian ports. Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said reopening the strait is solely Iran’s responsibility and warned against foreign interference.

For Iran, the issue is sovereignty and regional security, and it argues Gulf stability cannot be achieved through US military pressure or externally imposed mechanisms.

The MoU also links de-escalation to a wider halt to the war, including Lebanon, where continued "Israeli" attacks have raised questions over Washington’s restraint, with Iranian officials warning against separating the Hormuz file from broader US-"Israeli" actions.

Despite the renewed push for talks, US President Donald Trump continued to issue threats against Tehran. Speaking on Saturday, Trump warned that Iran would "no longer exist" if the United States is "forced" to resume the war.