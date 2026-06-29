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The Islamic Resistance Condemns “Israeli” Ceasefire Violations, Affirms Right to Defend Lebanon
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
The Islamic Resistance has accused the “Israeli” entity of carrying out a series of ceasefire violations across southern Lebanon on Sunday, June 28, 2026, including airstrikes, demolitions and actions targeting civilian areas.
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
The “Israeli” enemy army continued yesterday, Sunday, June 28, 2026, its ongoing violations of the ceasefire as follows:
- An airstrike by warplanes on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh.
- An airstrike by warplanes on a residential building in the village of Mayfadoun.
- A drone strike on open land in the village of Froun.
- The demolition of residential buildings in the villages of Taybeh and Haddatha.
- A demolition in the village of Majdalzoun.
- The dropping of stun grenades near civilians in the villages of Burj Qalaouiyah and Baraachit.
- The dropping of suspicious objects over the villages of Nabatieh Al-Faouqa and Kfartebnit.
The Islamic Resistance reiterates that the actions carried out by the enemy constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire, which it has adhered to until now. It is monitoring and documenting these violations and reserves its right to defend its homeland and its people.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
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