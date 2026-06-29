Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2026

 

  1. Home

The Islamic Resistance Condemns “Israeli” Ceasefire Violations, Affirms Right to Defend Lebanon

The Islamic Resistance Condemns “Israeli” Ceasefire Violations, Affirms Right to Defend Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 18 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Islamic Resistance has accused the “Israeli” entity of carrying out a series of ceasefire violations across southern Lebanon on Sunday, June 28, 2026, including airstrikes, demolitions and actions targeting civilian areas.

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

The “Israeli” enemy army continued yesterday, Sunday, June 28, 2026, its ongoing violations of the ceasefire as follows:

  • An airstrike by warplanes on a residential building in the city of Nabatieh.
  • An airstrike by warplanes on a residential building in the village of Mayfadoun.
  • A drone strike on open land in the village of Froun.
  • The demolition of residential buildings in the villages of Taybeh and Haddatha.
  • A demolition in the village of Majdalzoun.
  • The dropping of stun grenades near civilians in the villages of Burj Qalaouiyah and Baraachit.
  • The dropping of suspicious objects over the villages of Nabatieh Al-Faouqa and Kfartebnit.

The Islamic Resistance reiterates that the actions carried out by the enemy constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire, which it has adhered to until now. It is monitoring and documenting these violations and reserves its right to defend its homeland and its people.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
The Islamic Resistance Condemns “Israeli” Ceasefire Violations, Affirms Right to Defend Lebanon

The Islamic Resistance Condemns “Israeli” Ceasefire Violations, Affirms Right to Defend Lebanon

18 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem: Framework Agreement with ‘Israel’ A Sin, Hezbollah to Continue Resistance until Occupier is Defeated

Sheikh Qassem: Framework Agreement with ‘Israel’ A Sin, Hezbollah to Continue Resistance until Occupier is Defeated

2 days ago
Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem at the Central Ashura Council [Muharram 10]

Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem at the Central Ashura Council [Muharram 10]

2 days ago
Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem at the Central Ashura Council [Muharram 8]

Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem at the Central Ashura Council [Muharram 8]

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 29-06-2026 Hour: 11:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot