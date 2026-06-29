The Islamic Resistance Condemns “Israeli” Ceasefire Violations, Affirms Right to Defend Lebanon

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Islamic Resistance has accused the “Israeli” entity of carrying out a series of ceasefire violations across southern Lebanon on Sunday, June 28, 2026, including airstrikes, demolitions and actions targeting civilian areas.

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: