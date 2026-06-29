“Israeli” Occupation Forces Confirm No Orders to Exit Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have not yet received any order to withdraw from any area in Lebanon, "Haaretz" reported Monday, citing sources.

The report came amid ongoing uncertainty over the implementation of a recently signed ceasefire and security agreement between the "Israel" occupation and Lebanon, with "Israeli" media revealing conflicting signals regarding the scope and timeline of any potential pullback.

Furthermore, "Haaretz” reported that the IOF are not currently positioned in the village of Zowtar al-Gharbiyah, but noted that both "Israel's" political and military establishments are promoting a withdrawal from that specific location as part of a broader "withdrawal package".

Separately, Kan referred to a US proposal to train Lebanese forces for deployment in "demilitarized" zones as a replacement for "Israeli" troops, suggesting Washington is actively engaged in shaping post-conflict security arrangements.

At the same time, the agreement, formalized and signed by Lebanon and "Israel" on Friday, carries a classified security annex. "Israeli" Channel 12 confirmed that the Lebanese government explicitly requested that the annex's contents remain undisclosed.

Additionally, Channel 12 reported that the agreement sets no fixed timelines and makes implementation dependent on field conditions, with any “Israeli” withdrawal not automatic and instead tied to “ground success” as defined by “Israel” through unilateral assessments.

Moreover, the "Israeli" outlet claimed that “pilot zones” in Lebanese territory will not expand without “Israeli” approval, with Froun and Zawtar al-Gharbiyah remaining the only authorized areas. It added that neither site has an “Israeli” presence.

In parallel, Channel 12 also reported that Lebanese authorities granted “Israel” freedom of action within the so-called “Yellow Line,” covering multiple villages and towns whose residents remain displaced.

Meanwhile, Channel 14 separately said “Israel” is preparing for a prolonged occupation of Lebanon that could last years.