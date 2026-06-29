HRF Sues Ben-Gvir for Genocide Ahead of New York Visit

By Staff, Agencies

The Hind Rajab Foundation [HRF] has submitted a request to the US Department of Justice seeking the prosecution of “Israeli” police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, citing his involvement in war crimes, genocide, and incitement to genocide, including against US nationals.

The filing was made ahead of Ben-Gvir’s expected visit to New York City on July 7-8.

According to foundation, the request argues that the US has jurisdiction and a legal obligation to act due to the presence of victims who are US citizens and Ben-Gvir’s anticipated travel to the country.

As “Israel’s” minister of police, Ben-Gvir oversees the police, Prison Service, and firearms licensing department, with the HRF saying that since 2022 he has used this authority to implement policies of torture, abuse, killings, and forced displacement, particularly in prisons.

Furthermore, the foundation stressed that from the outset of his tenure, Ben-Gvir made it a stated objective to worsen detention conditions for Palestinians detained in "Israeli" custody.

On July 2, 2024, Ben-Gvir said that one of his main goals as national security minister was to further restrict prison conditions and reduce inmates’ rights to the minimum required by law.

According to HRF said the policy led to tighter prison conditions, including restrictions on canteen access, exercise, showers, food, and other inmate rights.

Additionally, HRF, citing Palestinian reports and international organizations, said the prison system has become a network of torture camps under Ben-Gvir, documenting starvation, beatings, sleep deprivation, sexual violence, and denial of medical care.

It further revealed acts of sexual violence, including forced nudity, repeated strip searches, filming detainees while naked, genital violence, threats of rape against detainees and their relatives, and rape, sometimes in front of other detainees.

Moreover, HRF said at least 46 Palestinians have lost their lives in IPS custody between October 2023 and August 2025.

The group further reported that Ben-Gvir has personally participated in abuses and has filmed himself during instances of detainee mistreatment.

HRF also cited the detention of Global Sumud Flotilla participants in 2025 and 2026, saying activists were intercepted in international waters and subjected to beatings, stress positions, deprivation of food, water, and medical care, psychological abuse, and, in some cases, sexual violence.

It further stated that Ben-Gvir filmed himself taking part in the abuse of detainees.

In its filing, HRF said Ben-Gvir’s policies and public statements constitute genocide and incitement to genocide, citing calls for forced displacement and a June 2026 statement threatening Lebanon.

Accordingly, HRF urged the US Department of Justice to investigate and arrest Ben-Gvir under US war crimes and genocide laws, saying his expected US visit provides jurisdiction.

The foundation said the filing is part of a broader effort to pursue suspects of international crimes through domestic courts worldwide.