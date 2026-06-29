’Israeli’ Advanced Defense Systems Installed on Gulf Royal Jets

By Staff, Agencies

Advanced "Israeli" defense systems, including air defense technology and F-15 pilot helmets, were reportedly sold to Qatar and Saudi Arabia, "Haaretz" reported.

In Qatar’s case, out of 11 aircraft owned by Qatar’s royal family, three are equipped with “Elbit’s” C-MUSIC air defense system.

The systems were installed between 2020 and 2022 while the aircraft were undergoing maintenance in Basel, according to an analysis of publicly available photographs cited by “Haaretz”.

The report also noted that Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani traveled to Tehran last year aboard a plane fitted with the same “Elbit” air defense system.

Technically, the C-MUSIC system uses advanced radar technology to detect incoming MANPADS [shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles]. It then neutralizes them by redirecting their trajectory using a high-powered laser beam.

The system can be installed in different areas of an aircraft, is relatively simple to operate, and does not require specialized training.

It is also reportedly deployed on the aircraft used by "Israel’s" prime minister, Wings of Zion, as well as on the French presidential plane.

In parallel, the report further stated that the 2017 US-Qatar agreement for the sale of F-15QA Ababil fighter jets included subcontracts awarded to "Israeli" companies worth an estimated $150–250 million.

These contracts reportedly covered advanced components such as 160 JHMCS pilot helmets valued at roughly $200,000 each, along with AN/AVS-9 night-vision goggles.

A 2010 US Department of War statement was also cited, indicating that Saudi Arabia received 462 JHMCS helmets and 462 night-vision goggles of the same models provided to Qatar under a Boeing F-15SA deal.

The report added that publicly available footage suggests the equipment is actively in use.

The helmet system displays flight data directly on the pilot’s visor, enabling target tracking and engagement.

Although Qatar and Saudi Arabia officially show no formal diplomatic or defense ties with "Israel", the reported sales came after years of speculation over expanding covert contacts, including reports before to the October 7, 2023, "Israeli" aggression on Gaza, that Riyadh was considering normalization.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, normalization now appears unlikely in the near term, with both "Israeli" and Saudi officials claiming that it is not currently under consideration.

Within “Israel”, Qatar is often viewed negatively over its alleged ties to Hamas, including past monthly financial transfers officially designated for fuel purchases to ease Gaza’s economic crisis under the blockade, which have drawn criticism amid the ongoing war.

Separately, reports involving Qatar and associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have further intensified scrutiny in the “Qatargate” scandal.

Maj. Gen. [res.] Yoav “Poli” Mordechai was suspended last year from his role as the "Israeli" Security Forces’ deputy envoy for captive negotiations amid suspicion of involvement in the affair.

His company, Novard, has reportedly represented arms firms "Rafael" and "Elbit" in marketin efforts to the Qatar, according to the Ynet.

Mordechai and his partner are said to have earned brokerage fees from “Elbit”-linked deals involving Qatar’s ruling family.

The company was also said to sign an agreement with Perception, a public relations firm owned by Yisrael Einhorn, a former aide to Netanyahu, as part of a campaign aimed at improving Qatar’s international image ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Mordechai initially remained on the "Israeli" negotiation team even after the allegations regarding his Qatar connections emerged.