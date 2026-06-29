The Guardian Examines Killings of Palestinian Children in Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

A report by The Guardian has examined what it describes as “"Israel’s" license to kill” in the occupied West Bank, documenting the killings of Palestinian children and highlighting the lack of indictments or accountability for those responsible.

The report centers on the case of nine-year-old Palestinian child Mohammad al-Halaq, who was killed by “Israeli” occupation forces on October 16, 2025, in the town of ar-Rihiya, south of al-Khalil.

According to his mother, Aliyah, Mohammad had spent the morning excited after receiving a new UNICEF schoolbag. After returning home from school, he went outside to play before heading toward his grandparents’ home.

The report states that Mohammad was playing football with other children when two “Israeli” military vehicles entered the area.

Video footage reportedly shows an “Israeli” soldier exiting a military vehicle, aiming toward a hillside where several boys had gathered, and opening fire. Mohammad was struck in the pelvis and collapsed after attempting to flee.

Other children reportedly tried to reach him but were prevented by additional gunfire and tear gas. He was transferred to hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Aliyah recalled receiving a phone call while shopping and immediately fearing the worst. “I asked him directly: ‘Is it my son Mohammad? Please tell me the truth. Is it my son?’” she said.

The Guardian reported that Mohammad al-Halaq is among 235 Palestinian children and teenagers killed by “Israeli” occupation forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023. The report added that five other Palestinian minors have been killed by “Israeli” settlers during the same period.

Based on interviews with bereaved Palestinian families and human rights organizations, the newspaper argues that the absence of prosecutions has reinforced what it describes as a pattern of impunity in cases involving the killing of Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank.