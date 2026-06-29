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Iraqi Foreign Minister Visits Syria to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Iraqi Foreign Minister Visits Syria to Boost Bilateral Cooperation
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By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in the Syrian capital on Monday for his first visit since the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, according to an Iraqi diplomatic source.

During the visit, Hussein is scheduled to meet Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

The visit reflects Baghdad’s shift toward deeper engagement with Syria's new administration after initially adopting a cautious approach following the change in government.

Iraq and Syria share a border extending more than 600 kilometers, making security coordination and cross-border cooperation a key priority.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the talks will focus on expanding cooperation in the political, security, economic, and commercial fields, while also addressing regional and international developments and enhancing coordination on shared challenges.

The visit comes as Iraq has begun exporting limited quantities of oil through Syrian territory following disruptions to maritime shipping in the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing regional tensions.

Hussein's trip marks the highest-level visit by an Iraqi political official to Damascus since the fall of the former Syrian government in December 2024.

Syria Iraq foreign ministry bilateral ties

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Last Update: 29-06-2026 Hour: 11:02 Beirut Timing

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