Yemeni Scholars Association Condemns Lebanon Framework Agreement with “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Scholars Association condemned the Lebanese government's signing of the framework agreement with the “Israeli” entity, holding the government and its supporters among Arab states responsible for the agreement's repercussions inside Lebanon, including what it described as efforts to foment sedition in favor of the occupation.

In a statement, the association described the agreement as a “great betrayal and supreme act of treason,” strongly denouncing the Lebanese government's decision to proceed with it.

The association praised Hezbollah’s position in continuing to resist the “Israeli” occupation, describing the movement as steadfast in confronting the occupation despite political developments.

It also condemned continued “Israeli” incursions into Syria, criticizing what it described as the silence of the armed groups controlling the country, as well as the broader silence of Arab and Islamic states regarding developments in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The association characterized this silence as “a major crime no less serious than the crime of genocide.”

Calling for broader regional action, the statement urged members of the Islamic nation to raise their voices, organize protests, and support the Axis of Resistance, which it described as “the manifest face of the nation.”

The Yemeni Scholars Association also praised what it called the steadfastness and achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran, affirming that the principle of the “unity of arenas” is “an Islamic principle, not a political issue.”

The statement further welcomed recent remarks by Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi calling on the Yemeni people to mobilize and prepare for “zero hour” in order to reclaim what he described as their legitimate rights.