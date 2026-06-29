Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Global Shipping Costs Hit Highest Level Since Red Sea Blockade

Global Shipping Costs Hit Highest Level Since Red Sea Blockade
folder_openInternational News access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Global freight shipping costs have surged to their highest level since Yemen imposed its Red Sea blockade on “Israeli”-linked shipping, according to a report by the Financial Times, as businesses accelerate imports ahead of a new round of US tariffs set to take effect next month.

The increase has been driven by importers bringing forward shipments that would normally be spread across the summer and early autumn, when retailers typically build inventories for Black Friday and the Christmas season.

Companies are seeking to avoid the impact of Washington’s upcoming trade measures, resulting in increased demand for cargo space on major shipping routes between Asia, the United States, and Europe.

According to data from Freightos, the cost of shipping a 40-foot container from China to the US East Coast climbed to $7,880 last week, representing a 62% increase compared with the previous month.

Shipping rates from China to the Mediterranean also recorded a significant rise, increasing 47% to $6,431 over the same period.

Meanwhile, the Platts Container Index rose 80% during the month leading up to Wednesday, reaching its highest level since April 2022, reflecting mounting pressure on global shipping markets.

Yemen red sea blocakde international news

Comments

  1. Related News
Global Shipping Costs Hit Highest Level Since Red Sea Blockade

Global Shipping Costs Hit Highest Level Since Red Sea Blockade

9 hours ago
US, Iran Set to Resume Talks After US Strikes Violate MoU

US, Iran Set to Resume Talks After US Strikes Violate MoU

19 hours ago
Oil Falls to Pre-War Levels on Supply Surge

Oil Falls to Pre-War Levels on Supply Surge

4 days ago
US Eases World Cup Visa Curbs on Iran After FIFA Complaint

US Eases World Cup Visa Curbs on Iran After FIFA Complaint

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 29-06-2026 Hour: 11:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot