Oman and Iran Hold First Joint Talks on Future Management of Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Muscat, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the first meeting of the joint Oman-Iran committee on the Strait of Hormuz was held in Muscat to discuss the future management of the strategic waterway and strengthen bilateral coordination.

According to the ministry, the meeting focused on frameworks for cooperation in maritime navigation, reflecting the shared responsibilities of Oman and Iran as littoral states bordering the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said the talks examined current issues related to the strait and exchanged views on its future governance.

Gharibabadi stated that discussions centered on a management framework that takes into account the rights and interests of all coastal states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

He added that the two sides discussed cooperative mechanisms aimed at safeguarding the legitimate rights of littoral states while ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains a secure and stable route for international maritime navigation.