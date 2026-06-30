Katz: No “Israeli” Pullback from Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation's War Minister, Yisrael Katz, claimed that "Israel" has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon, while insisting that the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] would not withdraw "a millimeter" until the Lebanese Resistance movement, Hezbollah, is fully disarmed.

Speaking to journalists, Katz stated that the IOF is unlikely to withdraw from any additional areas in southern Lebanon beyond the two zones [Froun and Zawtar al-Gharbiyah] currently designated under the so-called pilot scheme for Lebanese army deployment, which, in reality, have no "Israeli" presence on their grounds.

The municipality of Froun in southern Lebanon even rejected reports suggesting the town would be included in so-called "pilot zones" under the recently announced framework agreement between Lebanon and "Israel", insisting the claims have no factual or legal basis.

Katz's claims contradict what the Lebanese authorities have been claiming regarding the agreement they signed in Washington and its secret security annexes which they said will lead to full "Israeli" withdrawal.

He further insulted the Lebanese army and expressed doubt over its capacity to implement the framework arrangement, adding that the IOF are expected to remain in southern Lebanon for the foreseeable future.

Earlier on Monday, "Haaretz" reported that the IOF has not yet received any order to withdraw from any area in Lebanon.

"Haaretz" also reported that the IOF is not currently positioned in the village of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, but noted that both "Israel's" political and military establishments are promoting a withdrawal from that specific location as part of a broader "withdrawal package".

Meanwhile, Kan referred to a US proposal to train Lebanese forces for deployment in "demilitarized" zones as a replacement for "Israeli" troops, suggesting Washington is actively engaged in shaping post-war security arrangements.