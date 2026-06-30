’Israel’ Strikes Civilian Tent in Gaza, Two Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinians lost their lives and several others were injured after "Israeli" airstrikes struck a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, as per reports.

Earlier, three Palestinians, including a child, were reportedly martyred in an "Israeli" aggression on al-Baraka Street in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza. This comes amid a worsening "Israeli"-made humanitarian catastrophe and the mounting death toll as "Israeli" attacks devastate what remains of the Strip.

In its daily statistical update, the Gaza Health Ministry said four Palestinians were martyred, and eight others were injured over 24 hours as a result of "Israeli" aggression across the territory. They added that some bodies remain trapped under rubble or on roads, with rescue teams unable to reach them.

Since the "ceasefire" took effect on October 11, the Ministry reported that a total of 1,045 Palestinians have been martyred and 3,380 injured, alongside 786 reported recoveries of the bodies of Palestinian martyrs.

Cumulative figures released by Gaza health officials state that since the start of the genocide on October 7, 2023, 73,058 people have been martyred and 173,488 injured.

The Government Media Office in Gaza also reported 3,465 "Israeli" ceasefire violations during the 260 days since the truce. It added that 113 Palestinians had been detained during this time.