US Base in Jordan Used as Staging Point for Attacks on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A US military base in Jordan was used as a regional staging point for attacks on Iran during the final phase of the recent US–"Israeli" war of aggression on Iran, a source told RIA Novosti on Monday.

According to the source, the Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan played a central role during the closing phase of the war on Iran.

"During the final stages of the so-called 60-day war, it was Muwaffaq Salti [base] that served as a kind of regional outpost for American operations against Iran," the source said.

The source added that the United States relied on the Jordanian facility because it had limited regional alternatives for conducting its operations.

"After all, the US's closest allies in the Persian Gulf – Saudi Arabia and the UAE – did not allow the Americans to use their airspace," the source claimed.

Amidst the war in March, Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, has flatly rejected the "baseless and misleading accusations" in a letter submitted by Jordan's UN mission, which denied that Amman had placed its territory at the disposal of the US to launch attacks against the Islamic Republic.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the Security Council, Iravani affirmed that attacks on Iran had been carried out repeatedly from Jordanian territory and airspace, stating that this was "clear and undeniable" and that it entails direct international responsibility for Amman.

Iravani detailed that fighter jets stationed at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, including F-15, F-16, and F-35 aircraft, launched strikes on Iran's southern provinces after being refueled mid-air over Jordanian airspace, he said.

More so, US aerial refueling aircraft, including KC-46 and KC-135 tankers, conducted those operations while transiting through Jordanian airspace.

Iran further warned that the use of regional countries' territory and airspace to target the Islamic Republic exposes US military bases in those countries to Iranian operations.

Notably, at the Muwaffaq Salti base, US military buildup surged sharply ahead of the war, with satellite data showing a threefold increase in deployed aircraft and dozens of cargo flights delivering munitions and support systems.

The base later became a repeated target of Iranian strikes, including the reported destruction of a US THAAD radar system worth around $300 million, confirmed by satellite imagery.