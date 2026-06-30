Iran: We’re The Only Side That Can Demine Hormuz Strait under MoU with US

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi rejected France’s bid to demine the Strait of Hormuz in collaboration with its allies, saying the operation will exclusively be carried out by the Islamic Republic.

Gharibabadi made the remarks on Monday after French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country and Oman had decided to work jointly, in coordination with partners, on demining the Strait of Hormuz to secure maritime routes and ensure free and unconditional passage through the strategic waterway.

“Under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] demining [the strait] will be carried out solely by Iran and not by any other country,” he said.

The deputy foreign minister also noted that Iran will not allow any foreign meddling in the removal of mines from the Strait of Hormuz given the current “sensitive and complex” situation in the critical energy chokepoint.

“We strongly advise France not to make the situation more complicated with its provocations,” he added.

Iran restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for a fifth of global oil demand, in response to the illegal US-"Israeli" aggression on the country that began on February 28 and came to a halt under a ceasefire on April 8.‌

On July 17, Iran and the US signed the Pakistan-brokered MoU, which calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts and includes a commitment from both sides to hold further talks on a final agreement in the next 60 days.

Under the 14-point deal, Iran is required to ensure toll-free passage for commercial vessels for at least 60 days, with full restoration of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

Iran has stressed that the strait will not return to pre-war conditions, emphasizing its legitimate right to sovereignty over the waterway.