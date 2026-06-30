American Pride Drops in New Poll

By Staff, Agencies

A Gallup poll released on Monday shows Americans reporting their lowest level of national pride in over two decades.

The survey came just days before the US marks the 250th anniversary of independence.

Only 58% of US adults said they are "extremely" or "very" proud to be American, the lowest figure since Gallup began asking the question in 2001.

Another 22% said they are ‘moderately proud’, 15% are ‘only a little proud’, and 9% said they are ‘not at all proud’.

The share of respondents describing themselves as ‘extremely proud’ fell by eight percentage points from a year earlier.

Gallup said the decline was driven largely by widening partisan differences, with Democrats and independents expressing far lower levels of national pride than Republicans.

Around 70% of Republicans said they are ‘extremely proud’ to be American, compared with 28% of independents and just 14% of Democrats. The 56-point gap between Republicans and Democrats is only slightly narrower than last year’s record 57-point divide.

The poll also highlighted a growing generational split.

The share of Americans who described themselves as ‘extremely proud’ fell by 10 percentage points among adults aged 18 to 34 and by 12 points among those aged 35 to 54, leaving these groups at 14% and 30%, respectively. Among Americans aged 55 and older, the figure is 48%, showing little change from last year.

The survey was conducted June 1-15 among a random sample of 1,001 adults across the US.