Max Blumenthal: ‘Israel’ to Escalate in Lebanon after Failing to Defeat Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The editor-in-chief of The Grayzone Max Blumenthal stated that “Israel” will continue trying to escalate the conflict in Lebanon after failing to “break Iran’s deterrence”.

“Israeli” officials have criticized the memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran on June 17, arguing that it does not serve the entity’s interests. Meanwhile, the “Israeli” occupation army has continued its aggression on Lebanon, in violation of the MOU’s terms, risking the fragile deal.

“‘Israel’ cannot do anything without US firepower, and the US was not willing to commit the amount of men and materiel to do what ‘Israel ‘needed,” Blumenthal said in an interview with Going Underground host Afshin Rattansi, aired on Sunday.

“Israel” was “completely unable to break Iran’s deterrence” and proved vulnerable to Iranian counterattacks, he added.

“They’re going to focus on Lebanon, continue to seek to escalate in Lebanon,” Blumenthal said.

According to Blumenthal, “Israel” will also target dissenting voices in the US through the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, paid influencers, “or through some other more nefarious means.”