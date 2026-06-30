Smotrich Advances Plan For 3 Gaza Settlements

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Finance Minister and extremist Bezalel Smotrich has called for the immediate establishment of three new “Israeli” settlements in the northern Gaza Strip, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve the move as part of efforts to "strengthen security in southern occupied Palestine."

Following a meeting with Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi, Smotrich said the Settlement Division within the "Israeli" War Ministry was prepared to establish the settlements "immediately" once political approval is granted.

Smotrich further said the Settlement Division in the War Ministry is ready to establish three settlements in the northern part of the Gaza Strip immediately, as soon as the green light is given.

He also called on Netanyahu to authorize the initiative, saying, let's complete the mission and restore real security to the settlers of the south.

The remarks came amid continued expansion of "Israeli" settlements across occupied Palestinian territory.

According to a recent report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, plans for nearly 47,390 settlement units in the occupied West Bank were advanced, approved, or put out to tender in 2025, nearly double the number recorded the previous year.

Smotrich has repeatedly advocated expanding "Israeli" settlements and maintaining a long-term "Israeli" presence in Gaza following the ongoing aggression on the enclave.

The latest threats come as "Israeli" attacks continue across the besieged Strip despite the ceasefire agreement announced on October 11.

Despite the ceasefire, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continue to its aggression across Gaza while maintaining control over approximately 70% of the territory, according to Palestinian sources.

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also highlighted the extent of "Israeli" control over the enclave in recent remarks.

On Sunday, a Palestinian man succumbed to wounds sustained in an earlier "Israeli" attack on al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City, while "Israeli" bombardment continued in several parts of the enclave.

Local reports said IOF demolished residential buildings east of Gaza City, and a quadcopter drone opened fire near al-Hashimiya School in the al-Tuffah neighborhood. In southern Gaza, IOF vehicles also carried out heavy gunfire east of Khan Younis.

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, 1,038 Palestinians have been martyred and 3,329 wounded since the ceasefire took effect.

moreover, in the latest 24-hour reporting period, hospitals received eight bodies, including six people martyred in new attacks, one who martyred from previous injuries, and one recovered from beneath the rubble, in addition to 20 wounded.

The ministry said the overall martyrdom toll since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, has exceeded 73,051, while the number of injured has reached over 173,437.

The escalation in calls for expanded settlement activity in Gaza came amid a wider intensification of "Israeli" raids and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank.

IOF carried out extensive operations in several cities involving arrests, home raids, and movement restrictions, while settlers reportedly attacked Palestinian communities, damaged agricultural land, and intensified incursions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, contributing to a broader rise in tensions across the occupied Palestinian territory.