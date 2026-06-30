Jeffries Slams Trump’s Iran War Handling, Seeks Classified Briefing

By Staff, Agencies

US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday urged the Trump administration to give all members of Congress a classified briefing on the war on Iran, saying a planned unclassified session later that day is insufficient given the seriousness of the situation, Forbes reported.

At a news conference, Jeffries said the administration's decision to hold Monday's unclassified briefing marked a positive step but stressed that it fell short of what lawmakers require.

"The administration is taking a step in the right direction by holding the unclassified briefing today," he said. "But clearly this matter ... requires a full classified briefing for the entire House of Representatives."

Jeffries also sharply criticized President Donald Trump's management of the war, contending that the administration's actions had weakened US national security.

"We need an all-hands-on-deck classified briefing for the entirety of the House of Representatives and the entirety of the Senate," Jeffries stressed, describing the situation as "an incredibly significant matter related to war and peace."

He added that he hoped congressional leaders would receive comprehensive classified briefings as soon as possible to help evaluate the wider implications for US policy.

Jeffries' remarks came as the United States and Iran are set to resume talks in Qatar after Washington violated a fragile memorandum of understanding [MoU] aimed at ending the war on Iran and restoring secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

A US official said the two sides agreed to pause attacks and resume technical discussions on the June 17 MoU covering all clauses, with vessels allowed to move freely for now.

Meanwhile, details of the next round remain unconfirmed, and reports from Axios and CNN indicate talks are expected to continue Tuesday in Doha, though timing and venue were not officially specified.

Tensions have risen in the Strait of Hormuz after US strikes on Iranian facilities, which Tehran condemned as a breach of international law and the June 17 MoU. Iran says it acted in self-defense and insists control over the strategic waterway rests solely with Tehran, rejecting foreign involvement.