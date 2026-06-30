Russia Urges Iran, US to Implement MoU, Protect Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has urged the United States and Iran to take concrete steps to ensure safe maritime navigation in the strategic Strait of Hormuz following the signing of a bilateral memorandum between the two long-standing adversaries, RIA Novosti reported.

In an interview for RIA Novosti on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko emphasized Moscow’s expectation that both parties will fully implement the terms of the agreement.

"We expect that the memorandum signed by the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will be implemented on all fronts, including freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," Borisenko stated.

He further said that he hoped the conflicting parties would take comprehensive steps to ensure the stability and security of both shipping and the overall situation in the region.

The remarks come two days after US Vice President JD Vance claimed on June 25 that Washington and Tehran had agreed to set up a direct communication channel to ease tensions and resolve outstanding disputes, a claim Iran has denied.

The memorandum, signed remotely by both sides on June 18, is intended to end war initiated by the US and “Israel” in a joint attack on February 28. It sets a timeline for reciprocal steps, with the US lifting its naval blockade and Iran restoring normal shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

Iran says any agreement with the US depends on strict reciprocity, with President Masoud Pezeshkian stressing Tehran will only honor commitments if Washington fully complies with the memorandum.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said implementation of the deal’s provisions is the current priority, while monitoring US steps on oil sales and frozen assets as negotiations continue under tense conditions.