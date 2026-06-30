Oman Backs Iran’s Plan to Charge Strait of Hormuz ‘Service Fees’

By Staff, Agencies

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi expressed support for Iran’s plan to impose “maritime service fees” on vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with Monte Carlo Doualiya, published by Oman’s Foreign Ministry on Monday, al-Busaidi reaffirmed Muscat’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea [UNCLOS].

He clarified that Oman opposes any tolls on transit passage itself. However, the minister drew a clear distinction between transit tolls and legitimate maritime, environmental, and navigational service fees, which can be discussed voluntarily with benefiting states and companies.

Al-Busaidi explained that such fees would enhance navigational safety, protect the waters from pollution, and improve preparedness for accidents and emergencies, models already successfully implemented in the Strait of Malacca and around Singapore.

He stressed that Oman and Iran are in full agreement that any future arrangements for the strait must remain strictly within the framework of international law.

Regarding French and British proposals to clear mines in the waterway, al-Busaidi emphasized that primary responsibility for ensuring the safety of the strait and international shipping lanes lies with Iran, in line with the recent memorandum of understanding signed between the Iranian and American presidents.

His remarks follow the first meeting of the newly established Iran-Oman joint Hormuz committee, which focused on future governance of the strait.

Iran and Oman hold the first meeting of their newly established joint Hormuz committee, with discussions focusing on the future governance of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to its enemies and their allies after the latest round of unprovoked American-“Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic.

A Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding was recently signed between Tehran and Washington to help end the cycle of aggression.

Under the 14-point deal, Iran is required to ensure toll-free passage for commercial vessels for at least 60 days, with full restoration of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

The MoU’s fifth clause explicitly recognizes Iran’s sovereignty over this vital chokepoint.