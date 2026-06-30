Iran’s Army: Martyred Leader’s Funeral A Global Movement against Terrorism, US-‘Israeli’ Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Army confirmed that the upcoming nationwide farewell and funeral ceremony for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei will serve as a global movement condemning terrorism and an active demonstration against the crimes of the American-Zionist axis.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akrami-Nia, spokesperson for the Army, made the remarks on Tuesday, while outlining the Army's preparations for the national ceremony.

The public farewell ceremonies for Imam Khamenei will be held on July 4 and 5 at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, followed by funeral processions in Tehran and Qom on July 6 and July 7, respectively. The body of the martyred Leader will be laid to rest on July 9 at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad.

The funeral carries significance beyond a national event, Akrami-Nia said, adding that Iranians, as a grateful and loyal people to the nation's leadership, together with the admirers of the martyred Leader in other countries, would stage "a great epic" during the event.

The Army, in continuation of its dutiful observance of its mission, will take part in the nation's "epic presence" during the farewell ceremony, he said, noting that the force has completed extensive preparations to support the ceremony.

According to the spokesman, the Army has prepared to contribute to safeguarding national security, providing public services, and carrying out ceremonial duties related to the reception of foreign guests attending the event.

The spokesman also announced enhanced security measures along Iran's land and air borders ahead of the ceremony.

He said additional Ground Force units have been deployed to strengthen security along the country's borders, while the Air Defense Force will maintain continuous surveillance of Iranian airspace to reinforce aerial security and manage the country's air traffic during a period of increased international flights and cross-border travel.

Akrami-Nia added that both the Air Force and the Navy remain on full operational alert too.

The Army has also established four pilgrim accommodation centers in and around Tehran to provide lodging, catering, and medical services for mourners and participants, he said.

He added that Army Aviation helicopter units and rescue teams will be stationed along heavily traveled routes to provide emergency medical assistance, while Army field and urban hospitals will deploy medical teams at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla and along key routes used by mourners.

The spokesman further said the Army's logistics units and supply depots will assist with transportation, logistical supplies, and accommodation-related welfare services.

Addressing other arrangements, Akrami-Nia said a special Army aerial unit has completed preparations to transport and accompany the body of the martyred Leader from Tehran to the holy city of Qom in north-central Iran, holy shrines in Iraq, and the holy city of Mashhad.