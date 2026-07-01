Qalibaf: Iran Monitoring US Deal Implementation, Lebanon Clause Key

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf announced that his country is closely monitoring the implementation of the memorandum of understanding with the US.

He further stressed that ending the war in Lebanon and ensuring the country’s sovereignty are among its key provisions.

In a televised interview, Qalibaf said several developments following the signing of the agreement on June 14 reflected its early implementation, including remarks attributed to Pakistan’s prime minister announcing an end to hostilities and a post by US President Donald Trump referring to the lifting of a maritime blockade.

He said these developments were among the most significant elements linked to the memorandum.

Moreover, the Iranian top diplomat underlined that Tehran Iran is following up on the implementation of Article 13 of the agreement with the involvement of mediators Pakistan and Qatar, adding that Tehran remains committed to the designated dialogue period for executing the provision.

He stressed that Iran will not enter negotiations on a final agreement before the implementation of several clauses of the memorandum, including Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11.

The Iranian speaker said that the “third imposed war” was a comprehensive war against Iran that extended beyond its borders, adding that the Resistance Front stretches from southern Lebanon to Yemen and Iraq.

“The achievements reached so far reflect “the strength of the battlefield alongside the strength of diplomacy,” he confirmed.

In addition, Qalibaf underscored that Iran considers the developments in the Gulf over recent nights to be a violation of the ceasefire, while noting that the scale of “Israeli” attacks on Lebanon has become significantly greater than it was prior to the Switzerland talks.

“The United States has, under the memorandum, committed to ending the ‘Israeli’ war on Lebanon and guaranteeing its sovereignty. This is a major victory.”

He said Article 1 of the agreement includes provisions for ending hostilities in Lebanon, ensuring the return of displaced people, and respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty over its entire territory.

He added that efforts are currently focused on implementing these provisions in full.

Qalibaf said a joint committee involving the United States, Iran, and Lebanon will be formed to oversee implementation of the ceasefire in Lebanon, adding that Tehran is closely following developments related to the mechanism.

He also accused the United States of violating the memorandum through recent attacks on Iran.

Qalibaf said Iran remains prepared for war if the opposing side fails to honor its commitments during ongoing negotiations, emphasizing that Tehran does not trust the United States and is ready to respond to any breach.

“If the United States wants war, we are equally capable of fighting it.”

On the Strait of Hormuz, Qalibaf reiterated that Iran remains committed to ensuring freedom of navigation in line with the memorandum, while warning of possible tensions and unilateral actions outside the agreement.

He said toll-free transit through the strait would continue for 60 days under the current arrangement, adding that Iran would not relinquish its rights under any circumstances.

Addressing economic developments, Qalibaf stated that Iran has exported more than 40 million barrels of oil since the lifting of the maritime blockade.

He further warned that if the objective is to prevent Iran from selling its oil, “no party will be able to benefit from oil.”

According to the Iranian official, Iran is now selling its oil at prices 20% higher than before, with revenues being transferred into designated accounts.

Concluding his remarks, the parliament speaker acknowledged that the United States could violate its commitments, saying such a scenario remains possible. “We do not trust the United States,” he said, “and therefore we are prepared for any reciprocal measure.”