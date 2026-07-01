Netanyahu Vows to Continue South Lebanon’s Occupation

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed his relationship with United States President Donald Trump is “very good” despite public disagreements between the two.

Netanyahu further underlined that “Israeli” occupation forces will continue to occupy southern Lebanon as long as Hezbollah maintains military capabilities.

In remarks to Hebrew Channel 14, Netanyahu said his relationship with Trump remained positive despite tensions.

“Relations with Trump are very good, and this is not the first time he has spoken to me in an unpleasant way,” Netanyahu said.

His comments came after The Wall Street Journal, cited “Israeli” and US sources, revealing that growing tensions between Trump and Netanyahu during the war on Iran. According to the report, the two leaders disagreed over military attacks and broader approaches to regional negotiations.

Asked about the possibility of re-establishing “Israeli” settlements in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu said he did not rule out the move but added that it should be approached “wisely.”

“I do not rule that out, but we must act wisely,” he said.

Addressing the corruption cases against him, Netanyahu also said he still sought a pardon despite claiming that the legal cases against him had effectively collapsed.

On the Lebanese front, Netanyahu reiterated that “Israeli” occupation forces would not withdraw from southern Lebanon as long as Hezbollah continued to pose what he described as a threat to the entity.

“‘Israel’ will not withdraw from southern Lebanon as long as Hezbollah poses a threat to ‘Israel’,” he said, adding that “‘Israel’s’ battles never end” and that “there is still work that needs to be done.”

Earlier on Tuesday, during a “field visit” to southern Lebanon alongside his war minister Israel Katz and Deputy Chief-of-Staff Tamir Yadai, Netanyahu reviewed “Israeli” military deployments and said “Israel” would continue its occupation of southern Lebanon.

He added that “Israeli” occupation forces had been instructed to respond immediately to any perceived threat without waiting for further authorization.