Lebanon’s Speaker Berri Vows to Oppose US-Mediated Agreement With “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has vowed to lead efforts to block a controversial US-mediated framework agreement with the “Israeli” entity, pledging to rally enough lawmakers to prevent its ratification in parliament.

Speaking to Elnashra on Tuesday, Berri said he is working to form a broad parliamentary bloc to oppose the proposed agreement.

“Those who drafted this document will have to deal with me and a very large number of lawmakers,” he said.

Berri stressed that he is seeking to keep the political dispute within constitutional institutions and prevent tensions from spilling into the streets.

“I am trying to prevent an escalation of discontent that could turn into an internal conflict threatening civil peace,” he said, adding that he opposes calls for protests aimed at toppling the Lebanese government.

The parliament speaker, who also heads the Amal Movement, recalled Lebanon’s rejection of the May 17, 1983 agreement with “Israel’ in 1984, describing it as an “oppressive treaty.” He argued that the current proposal is “ten times worse” and said its purpose is “to provoke internal strife.”

Berri also urged Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to withdraw the proposed agreement after Salam thanked him for helping contain unrest in Beirut on June 26 involving supporters of the Hezbollah resistance movement.

Earlier, Berri described the proposal as “an imposition, not an agreement that preserves Lebanon’s rights,” warning that its consequences would be severe.

The Amal Movement has likewise rejected the framework, saying most of its provisions undermine Lebanon’s national interests and primarily benefit the “Israeli” entity.

Senior Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah also condemned the US-mediated proposal, calling it a “humiliation,” a “disgrace,” and a surrender of Lebanese sovereignty.

He accused the Lebanese government of neglecting southern Lebanon and shielding the entity from responsibility for past, present and future actions. “Had Netanyahu himself drafted this agreement, he could not have produced a better outcome than the one the Lebanese government—in coordination with the American side—has secured for him,” Fadlallah said on Sunday.

The political dispute comes as “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, declaring that “Israeli” forces would remain in the area.

“Israeli” troops continue to occupy what they describe as a “security zone” extending roughly 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory. Despite the ceasefire, “Israeli” forces have continued to carry out strikes on residential areas and civilian infrastructure across southern Lebanon.

According to the report, since March 2, the “Israeli” entity’s expanded offensive in Lebanon has martyred more than 4,247 people, wounded over 12,190 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million people.Top of FormBottom of Form