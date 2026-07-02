Over 90 Countries Express Readiness to Attend Martyred Leader’s Funeral

By Staff, Agencies

Representatives from more than 90 countries, along with religious leaders, scholars and prominent international figures, have expressed readiness to attend the funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, according to an Iranian official.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs and secretary of the funeral organizing committee, Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, said more than 30 countries have already formally requested to send high-level delegations to the ceremonies.

Pourjamshidian said the funeral was postponed to allow sufficient time to organize a major national and international event under the country’s current circumstances.

He added that, based on decisions by the office of the late leader and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the ceremonies will be held over several days.

The official said preparations are being coordinated under the supervision of the Supreme National Security Council, the Office of the Leader and a national headquarters established by the administration under First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

Specialized committees responsible for security, logistics, infrastructure, cultural affairs, media, universities and international relations have also been established to oversee different aspects of the ceremonies.

Funeral and farewell events will be held in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and Iraq. Provincial headquarters have been set up in Tehran, Qom and Khorasan Razavi Province, while coordination committees across the country are facilitating public participation.

Pourjamshidian said Iraq has formed a national organizing committee headed by the Iraqi prime minister’s office following extensive coordination between Iranian and Iraqi officials, including meetings involving Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi with Iraq’s president, prime minister and other senior officials.

Under the announced schedule, the body will be transferred to Iraq on July 8, where an official reception is expected at either Baghdad or Najaf airport with senior Iraqi officials in attendance. Funeral processions and memorial ceremonies will then be held in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

On July 9, funeral prayers and burial ceremonies are scheduled to take place in the holy city of Mashhad, where the martyred leader and members of his family are expected to be laid to rest near the shrine of Imam Reza.

Pourjamshidian said the ceremonies are intended to demonstrate Iran’s national strength, reinforce unity among the Iranian people and the broader Islamic world, and provide an opportunity to renew allegiance to the country’s new leader.

He added that participation by delegations from Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other neighboring Islamic countries is expected to strengthen solidarity across the Muslim world.

To facilitate attendance, authorities have announced public holidays, including July 4–5 in Tehran Province, a nationwide holiday on July 6 for the main funeral procession in Tehran, a holiday in Qom on July 7 and a holiday in Khorasan Razavi Province on July 9.

Pourjamshidian also encouraged participants to use public transportation, noting that Tehran’s metro and municipal bus services will be free of charge, with metro operations running around the clock during the ceremonies. Large parking areas will also be available at the entrances to the capital for visitors arriving by car.

He added that more than 300 foreign journalists have registered to cover the events, authorities have no plans to impose internet restrictions during the ceremonies, and a national public information hotline has been established to assist participants.

According to Pourjamshidian, the burial site within the Imam Reza shrine has been selected to ensure easy public access while minimizing disruption for other pilgrims.