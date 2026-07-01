Financial Disclosure Shows Trump Earned Over $1 Billion From Crypto in 2025

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump earned about $1.2 billion from his family’s cryptocurrency ventures during his first year back in office, according to financial disclosures released Tuesday by the US Office of Government Ethics.

The 927-page filing shows Trump received nearly $550 million through his connection to World Liberty Financial [WLF], a cryptocurrency startup co-founded in September 2024 by his sons and the son of his Middle East special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

The disclosure also lists $635 million in royalties under a licensing agreement tied to the $TRUMP cryptocurrency, which was launched just hours before Trump’s inauguration in January 2025.

According to Forbes, Trump’s crypto ventures have been the main driver behind the sharp increase in his personal wealth, which reportedly rose from $2.3 billion in 2024 to $6.5 billion in 2026.

Trump has faced repeated accusations of conflicts of interest over his investments in the cryptocurrency sector while his administration has pursued policies aimed at deregulating the industry, contributing to a surge in crypto asset prices.

The White House dismissed those concerns.

“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged – or will ever engage – in conflicts of interest,” Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement to AFP.

Kelly added that Trump had “proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world” and said all actions taken by the administration were in the best interests of the American people.

Under a 1978 law, the US president and vice president are required to disclose their income and assets.

The filing also details First Lady Melania Trump’s earnings, including more than $10 million from an Amazon documentary about her and over $500,000 in royalties from her book Melania.

The disclosures note that WLF’s initial sale of its WLFI cryptocurrency generated $550 million. Since becoming publicly tradable in September 2025, the token’s value has fallen from 46 cents to about 6 cents per unit.

Trump and his three sons also acquired, through an intermediary company known as DT Marks Defi, an additional 22.5 billion WLFI tokens, currently valued at around $1.3 billion.

In April 2025, WLF launched a dollar-pegged stablecoin, expanding its presence in the digital asset market.

Beyond WLF, the disclosures show Trump earned several million dollars from investments in publicly traded cryptocurrency companies, including the Coinbase exchange, as well as income from Trump-branded merchandise. The filing also reports more than $208,000 in earnings from Bibles sold in partnership with country singer Lee Greenwood.

Trump’s assets are held in a trust managed by his son, Donald Trump Jr. However, the trust’s governing rules allow it to be dissolved at any time, meaning Trump could regain direct control of the assets after his second term ends in 2029.

Vice President JD Vance also reported substantial income, disclosing between $1 million and $5 million in royalties from his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.