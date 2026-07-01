Iran, Iraq Preparing for Historic Funeral for Martyred Leader

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran and Iraq are preparing for a “historic” funeral for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, speaking following meetings with Iraq’s top leadership in Baghdad and local authorities in the country’s holy cities.

In a post on X on Tuesday that followed his visit to the Arab country, the top diplomat said he had met Iraq’s president, prime minister, parliament speaker, foreign minister and other senior officials.

“Like Iran, Iraq is preparing for a mass funeral for Imam Khamenei – an event that will undoubtedly be remembered by history and further strengthen the bonds between our two nations,” he added.

Araghchi’s comments also followed meetings with the governors of the holy cities of Karbala and Najaf aimed at coordinating arrangements for the funeral ceremonies in Iraq, which are scheduled for July 8 as part of a six-day funeral program announced earlier by Iranian authorities.

During a meeting in Karbala, Governor Naseef Jassim Al-Khattabi expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei, as well as Iranian officials and civilians killed during the latest unprovoked American-“Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Khattabi said provincial authorities and institutions were fully prepared to facilitate the event and receive the mourners and pilgrims expected to attend.

For his part, Araghchi thanked the Iraqi government and Karbala authorities for their cooperation in organizing the ceremonies at Iraq’s holy shrines and said he hoped the event would bring “abundant blessings” for the Muslim community, particularly the peoples of Iran and Iraq.

The two sides agreed that coordination would be conducted through Iran’s Embassy in Baghdad and its Consulates in Karbala and Najaf.

In Iran, extensive funeral and farewell ceremonies are to go underway in the capital Tehran on July 4 and 5, with the event expected to attract up to 20 million people, including foreign dignitaries.

Imam Khamenei was martyred following the launch of the aggression on February 28.