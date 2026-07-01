Ex-“Israeli” Official: Over 80 Arrested Over Suspected Intelligence Gathering

By Staff, Agencies

More than 80 people have been arrested on suspicion of collecting intelligence from “Israeli” military bases, according to a former senior “Israeli” military intelligence security official.

“Israeli” military radio reported on Wednesday that the entity’s internal security agencies have detained more than 80 individuals suspected of gathering intelligence from military installations.

Citing the unnamed former head of the “Israeli” military’s Information Security Department, identified only as Colonel G., the report said that during the recent 40-day war of aggression against Iran, more than 30 security investigations were launched into military personnel suspected of leaking photographs and sensitive information.

Speaking at a professional conference, the former official said the number of investigations opened during the conflict would normally accumulate over the course of an entire decade.

“To date, ‘Israel’s’ internal security agency, Shin Bet, has arrested more than 80 people who were roaming inside Israeli military bases and collecting information,” he said.

The former official added that “Israeli” soldiers repeatedly exposed sensitive information by posting their locations and battlefield images on social media, despite repeated security warnings and corrective measures.

He said the “Israeli” military and the Shin Bet simultaneously carried out a counterintelligence campaign targeting suspected espionage networks, describing the intelligence-gathering activities as an organized operation directed by what he called hostile foreign actors operating through individuals inside the “Israeli” entity.

The report follows a separate report by The Times of “Israel” that “Israeli” security forces had arrested a 20-year-old American citizen living in occupied Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] on allegations of conducting espionage activities on behalf of Iran.

According to the report, the suspect is expected to be indicted on espionage-related charges.