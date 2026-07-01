Iran Submits UN Complaint Over Threat Against Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has submitted an official letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council condemning recent remarks by “Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz against Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Iravani warned that the public threat issued by Katz against His Eminence constitutes “a blatant act of state terrorism” and “a flagrant violation of the UN Charter.”

The Iranian envoy stated that Tehran considers Katz’s declaration that Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei is “marked for death” to be part of what it described as the “Israeli” entity’s systematic policy of assassinating senior Iranian officials.

Iravani also warned that continued silence by the UN Security Council would only embolden the “Israeli” occupation to continue its actions.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Sayyed Abbas Araghchi said the United States had failed to “muzzle its pets in Tel Aviv” and warned Washington that Iran would respond forcefully if it did not restrain its ally.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote that the terms of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding are “crystal clear and public for all to see,” while warning that “any threat against our People and Leadership will receive Immediate Powerful Response.”

His remarks came after “Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz said that Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei was “marked for death.”

Katz also claimed that Iran was attempting to gain concessions through negotiations and reiterated that “Israel” would not allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons, adding that reaching an agreement would be preferable.